FIAT Algeria: Details About the Prices and Models

Fiat Algeria officially started receiving requests from citizens for its imported cars to Algeria, at a marketing rate of between 6.000 and 10.000 cars per month and flooding the market with 50.000 vehicles before the end of the year.

Fiat officials confirmed that the start of marketing the first car in March comes in implementation of the instructions of the President of the Republic Abdelmajdid Tebboune, who was committed to eliminating the car crisis, by supplying the market with vehicles of international standards and creating a real industry.

On Sunday morning, at the Sheraton Hotel Algiers, Fiat displayed 6 models of the Italian brand, which will be marketed in 30 approved sales points across the country, with the opening of an electronic platform to receive citizen requests, to ensure transparency and face the great pressure after years of scarcity.

AbouAbouAbout models and prices, the Executive Director of the Stellantis Carmaker in Algeria, Hakim Boutahra, revealed that Fiat Algeria has chosen to market three tourist models, namely the Fiat 500, Fiat 500X, and Fiat Tipo, in addition to three utility models, namely the Fiat Doblo, Fiat Scudo, and Fiat Ducato, to meet the various needs of customers.

Hakim Boutahra added that the Fiat 500 hybrid car with a 1-litre engine and 70 horsepower will be offered in two versions. The price of the first version of the Fiat 500 hybrid will be 2,635,000 Algerian dinars, taking into account all fees, including the new car registration fee. As for the second model, its price will start from 2,935,000 DZD.

He revealed that the second type, the Fiat 500X, equipped with a 1.4-litre petrol engine with 140 hp and a 6-speed gearbox, will also be marketed in two versions. The price of the first version was set at 3,790,000 DZD, while the second version’s price “Club” of this model, will start at 4,060,000 DZD.

The much-awaited five-door Fiat Tipo family car in the Algerian market, the spokesman confirmed is equipped with a 1.6-litre petrol engine with 110 hp and a 6-speed gearbox. It is marketed in two versions, Tipo “City” for 2,995,000 DZD and Tipo “Life” for 3,325,000 DZD.

As for the utility vehicles, the representative of Stellantis in Algeria said that the price of the Doblo model with a new design, with a 1.6-litre HDI diesel engine, 92 hp, and 5-speed manual transmission, will reach DZD 3,259,000, while the price of the Scudo with a 2.0-litre HDi diesel engine with a capacity of 6 speeds and 150 hp will start at 150 hp DZD 3,970,000, “As for a Ducato equipped with a 2.2-litre HDI diesel engine with 140 horsepower and a 6-speed box, it is offered to start from DZD 4,120,000 and DZD 4,590,000 for the second model.”

Hakim Boutahra concluded that Fiat Algeria intends to increase its points of sale to 40 points, and it is currently present in 28 Wilayas with 30 points that employ 360 sales employees and 1,200 employees in after-sales services while providing training with international standards in the workforce, derived from the experience of the Stellantis Group, adding that Fiat Algeria is committed to marketing a full range of cars with international specifications to Algerians while providing a professional national network in after-sales services.