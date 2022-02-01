-- -- -- / -- -- --
FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021: Three Algerian Referees for the Inaugural Match

Ali Bahlouli / English version: Dalila Henache
The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) appointed, on Tuesday, an arbitration trio from Algeria, to manage the opening match of the Club World Cup UAE 2021.

The United Arab Emirates will host the Club World Cup, from Thursday, February 3 and to 02/12 with the participation of 7 clubs.

The trio consists of the field referee, Mustafa Ghorbal, and his assistants, Abdelhak Etchiali and Mokrane Gourari.

The inaugural match of the Club World Cup UAE 2021 will bring together the Emirati Al-Jazira club and its rival, Pirae Club from Tahiti.

The Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Dubai, UAE, will host the opening match, next Thursday, at 8:30 pm, local time, and 5:30 pm, Algeria time.

The Algerian trio of arbitration will participate in this competition, representing Africa, as their other colleagues belong to regions other than Africa accredited to FIFA.

