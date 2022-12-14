Files Of Victims Of Terrorism… More Than 99 Percent Of These Files Settled

The Minister of the Interior, Local Assemblies and Town Planning, Mr. Brahim Merad, said that the percentage of files related to the various categories of victims of terrorism that were taken care of at the level of all country’s provinces reached 99.63 percent.

In response to a written question by a member of parliament, about the demands of families and victims of terrorism and those with their rights, especially the activation of the joint ministerial instruction dated February 19, 2018, which complements the joint ministerial instruction dated May 31, 1997, which defines the conditions and modalities for allocating the monthly pension stipulated for as compensation. Physical damage resulting from a terrorist act or an accident occurring within the framework of the fight against terrorism, and to ensure the various compensations due as a result of the material losses recorded in the property of citizens. And those with their rights and those who are damaged must provide the necessary guarantee that allows them to continue living with dignity for themselves and their families, even if all the compensation that can be offered does not equal the size of their sacrifices.

The minister stated, “The percentage of files at the level of all provinces, pertaining to various categories of victims of terrorism, reached 99.63 percent,” which “clearly reflects the actual and necessary sponsorship by the state for this category, especially with regard to paying compensation and legal dues to these families, as well as the remnants of procedures in the field of sponsorship in the social aspect, especially the care that this group receives in the field of providing social housing in its various forms.