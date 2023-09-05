Final Phase For Implementing Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital Project

The Minister of Health, Abdelhak Saihi, met on Tuesday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria, Abdelaziz Bin Ali Ahmed Nehme, as part of the final phase of the implementation of the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital project.



The Ministry of Health stated that Minister Saihi met with the Qatari ambassador “to open a working session regarding the launch of the project and programming its renewal in the field.”



“During the working session, all issues related to the agreement about the new hospital project were clarified, especially those related to the date of the actual commencement of its works,” the Health Ministry’s statement said.



In addition to “studying the extent of progress made regarding field preparations to launch its construction,” the same statement added.



The Minister of Health confirmed the great importance of the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital project explaining that “it is one of the huge and promising projects in the health sector with international standards.”



“It is a new step that will strengthen the course of fraternal relations between Algeria and Qatar in the health aspect and advance the strategic partnership in various fields,” Saihi added.



“The large medical edifice project scheduled to be completed in the new city of Sidi Abdallah constitutes a new building block in Algerian-Qatari relations.”



According to the statement this project “receives great attention within the health system, as it will take care of most medical cases and complicated medical surgeries, which requires transferring patients abroad in light of the high-quality and standard medical technology that will be available.”

