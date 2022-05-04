Finance Ministry: “Additional Period For National Institutions To Declare Their Profits”

The Ministry of Finance has given a new opportunity to institutions and economic agents charged with tax, to settle their tax burdens comfortably, by postponing the annual permit deadline to next June 30 and subscribing the liquidation balance for the tax on corporate profits to July 20, 2022, stressing that this extension comes to enable national institutions to remedy the losses recorded during the Corona virus period, and the consequent closure, a decline in activity and a decrease in profits.

According to an instruction issued by the Directorate of Tax Management in the Department of Management, Tax Collection and Modernization of Professional Systems in the Directorate General of Taxes, signed by Director S. Toumi, of which “Echorouk” received a copy, addressed to the regional directors of taxes, bearing the number 507, issued on April 202 in which it was decided to extend the deadlines for paying taxes and annual declarations of results and returns to later dates.

According to the same instruction, and in accordance with Article 102, 151-2 and 356-6 of the Law on Direct Taxes and similar Fees, it was decided to extend the deadlines for paying taxes officially, to later dates, based on the difficult health conditions experienced by the country, and with the aim of giving another opportunity to taxpayers so as to allow them to settle their tax duties in the best circumstances, and these measures come in implementation of the instructions of the Minister of Finance in accordance with Resolution No. 137 issued on April 16, 2022, whereby the deadlines for submitting annual statements of results, returns and related attachments have been changed until June 30, 2022 for taxpayers at the level of provincial directorates.

According to the same instruction, “It is also clarified that, according to this postponement, and in implementation of the procedures of Article 356-6 of the Direct Taxes and Similar Fees Law, the date of payment of the liquidation balance for the tax on corporate profits is put off until the 20th of the next month, that is, to July 20, 2022, and in in this context, it is also clarified that all taxpayers are compulsorily informed of this procedure.

The government had taken a number of measures at the beginning of the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic to relieve institutions by postponing loan installments, deleting late fines and postponing tax payment dates, in light of the financial difficulties that institutions were facing as a result of the lockdown procedures and the subsequent decline in activity and the reduction of major profits and losses.

For the dealers, the procedures of accompanying the institutions continued for two full years, costing the treasury huge sums, but it enabled many institutions to return to the fore.

On March 31, the deadlines for special procedures for escorting institutions affected by the Corona virus pandemic ended, according to the decree issued last March. It has declined sharply, as a result of the pandemic’s contraction and the almost disappearance of its effects.

To this effect, the decree signed by Prime Minister Aiman Benabderahmane had previously confirmed the amendment of the provisions of Article 5 of Executive Decree 20-239, extending the validity of the provisions of this decree until March 31, 2022.