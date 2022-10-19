Five Most Beautiful Places In Algeria According To A  French Report

A French report praised Algeria as a tourist destination with a lot to offer in this field, despite its low reception of tourists.





The report, published by the “Geo” website, which specializes in tourism, suggested 5 places that are among the most beautiful tourist destinations that must be seen; “For travellers, Algeria is a country off the beaten track. It is also the Maghreb country receiving the fewest tourists each year. However, Algeria has a lot to offer”.

1- Basilica of Our Lady of Africa ( Notre-Dame-d’Afrique)



The report considered that if only one historical monument were seen in Algeria, it would be that of Our Lady of Africa.



“If you had to see only one historical monument in Algeria, it would be this one. The Basilica of Notre-Dame-d’Afrique is located in Bologhine, west of the capital Algiers. It is a magnificent place of Catholic worship built in 1872, which well represents the religious coexistence that existed in the country. It is accessible by cable car, as it stands on a promontory overlooking the sea. Built-in the Roman-Byzantine style, the Basilica of Our Lady of Africa has several mosaics and frescoes that are worth seeing.

2- Hoggar Mountains in the Heart of the Desert

According to the website, Algeria is known for its wild and uninhabited expanses, 84% of its territory is indeed covered by the Sahara, the largest desert in the world. It is in the middle of this desert, not far from the Niger border, where the Hoggar is located. It is a unique mountain range that culminates at almost 3,000 meters in height. This timeless place is on the territory of the Tuaregs. Discovering the Hoggar allows you to observe a landscape in which you can see peaks that rise to the sky, large desert plateaus, and oases that you can watch from a distance.

3- Oasis of Djanet in the Sahara

Djanet is one of the main towns in the southeastern Algerian Sahara. Located nearly 2,300 km from the capital, the oasis of Djanet is a city lost in the desert, not far from the Libyan border. It is inhabited by Touareg Ajjers who have chosen to abandon nomadic life.

This oasis is known for its palm grove and its vegetable crops fed by the Edjéréou wadi. This gives a unique and photogenic landscape, where the green is superimposed on the other colours of the desert. It is one of the most beautiful places in Algeria and a destination not to be missed during a visit between the end of September and the beginning of November, because the inhabitants of the oasis of Djanet organize the Sebiba. This celebration, which is more than 3,000 years old, is the perfect opportunity to witness ritual clashes accompanied by traditional music.



4-The Moorish City of Tlemcen

The city of Tlemcen is known for its magnificent Moorish buildings that can rival those of Morocco or southern Spain in beauty. This city is full of historical monuments. For example, don’t miss the Great Mosque, which dates from the 12th century. This religious building has several similarities with the famous Great Mosque of Cordoba, Spain. The Eiffel Bridge, built in the 19th century by Gustave Eiffel, is also a must. Finally, the ideal is also to take advantage of being in the region to discover the waterfalls of El-Ourit, located in the heart of the Tlemcen National Park.

5- Constantine, The Hanging City

Constantine is a city in the northeast of Algeria, unique. It is the ancient capital of the kingdom of Numidia, which covered part of Algeria, Tunisia and Libya more than 2,000 years ago.