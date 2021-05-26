Flight Schedules Between Algeria and France

The Algerian website “Visas Voyages” published the flight schedules, after the partial reopening of the borders and the resumption of international flights by Air Algérie, as of next Tuesday, June 1st.

The website quoted sources from the Air Algérie as saying that six flights were scheduled per week from four countries, including two flights from Paris and one from Marseille.

According to the French company Aéroports de Paris (ADP), Air Algérie will operate two flights per week between Paris-Orly and Algiers airports in both directions, on Tuesday and Thursday from June 1, starting at 11:30 a.m. from Algiers, and the second return flight in the afternoon Paris time.