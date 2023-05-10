FLN Party Delays The Summer Conference To Unknown Notice

Algerian National Liberation Front will not hold the 11th conference this year’s summer due to the lack of structures that receive delegates and invitees from inside and outside the country, in addition to coinciding with the annual holiday for executives and representatives, Badji Abou el-Fadl, Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front party said.

This came, Wednesday, in Algiers, during a meeting of the heads of the transitional committees of the party’s governorates, where Baji explained that the party “will start presenting the annual results to the elected local councils across the entire national territory, starting from May 15, and the process will continue until the 30th of the same month.”

He highlighted, in the same context, that this process “takes place at the level of each municipality, in the presence of the party’s representatives in parliament, as well as activists, intending to stand on the achievements made and monitor the shortcomings to overcome them to meet the aspirations of the people.”

On the other hand, Baji welcomed Syria’s return to the Arab League, stressing that this step is concretized thanks to “the great efforts of Algerian diplomacy led by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.”

At the end of this meeting, the heads of the transitional committees of the party expressed, in a statement, their “satisfaction with the measures taken by the President of the Republic on the social front and in the economic field,” renewing “their commitment to continue supporting the path of a strong and pioneering Algeria led by President Tebboune.”

They also praised the “high professionalism achieved by the People’s National Army and its role in protecting national unity and sovereignty,” the source added.