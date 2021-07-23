FLN Responds After Morocco Spied On Algerian Officials

The National Liberation Front (FLN) strongly denounced the Moroccan regime’s widespread use of the Pegasus spyware against Algerian officials and citizens, considering it a “systematic attack on a sovereign state.”



The statement said that the National Liberation Front expresses, once again, its “strong condemnation and disapproval of the flagrant provocations carried out by the Makhzen regime against Algeria, which are considered a systematic attack on a sovereign state.”



“The Moroccan regime continues to carry out unacceptable and illegal practices, which fall within the context of serious deviations, which this hateful regime has been carrying out against Algeria, acting on behalf of its masters.”



In this regard, the party strongly condemned the Moroccan regime’s widespread use of the spyware called “Pegasus” against Algerian officials and citizens, journalists and human rights defenders around the world, considering it a “complete crime and an unacceptable attack on human rights and fundamental freedoms.”



“This systematic attack comes after a series of risky and irresponsible attacks, which are a “declaration of war on Algeria, especially since it followed the blatant conspiracy against the unity of the Algerian people, which directly contradicts the principles and agreements in the Algerian-Moroccan relationships, and their flagrant contradiction with international law as well”.

“The party saluted Algeria’s decisive position in reserving its right to implement its strategy for an appropriate response to this targeting, and its willingness to participate in any international effort aimed at establishing the facts collectively and shedding light on the extent and scale of these crimes that threaten international peace, security and human stability as well”.

