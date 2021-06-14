Foiled Plan To Funnel Girls From The South As “Harraga” To Italy

The criminal squad belonging to the security services of the province of Khenchela in eastern Algeria, thwarted an illegal immigration scheme, towards Italy, targeting the girls of southern Algeria, who were singled out through fake accounts, on Facebook pages, before asking them to move towards the province of Khenchela, and then to Annaba and from there towards Italy, after paying them considerable sums of money, and offering them other concessions, even selling their bodies.

The operation enabled the retrieval of two young women from Biskra province (south-eastern Algeria), and the arrest of a forty-year-old man who received the two young women at the local coach station, along with the recovery of mobile phones and a quantity of gold jewelry, which the two hapless female victims paid to the concerned, in exchange for enabling them to emigrate.

According to the Provincial Security Media and Communication Cell, the details of this case were unveiled after two people came to the security headquarters to report the disappearance of their two daughters, in mysterious circumstances, after they left their family residence, in the city of Biskra, towards the province of Khenchela.

Exploiting the descriptions of the two victims, before drawing the attention of the police, during a patrol at the coach station to transport passengers, the presence of two young women with the same specifications presented by their parents, accompanied by the suspect, who, upon seeing the police, tried to escape but his attempt failed.

He was quickly rounded up and transferred together with the two female victims to the local security headquarters, to complete the investigation procedures, where it turned out that the arrested person had communicated with the two girls via Facebook, through an account registered under the pseudonym of a girl.

After confirming the girls’ keenness to emigrate, the latter agreed with them and told them that he could transfer them abroad from the city of Annaba (far-eastern Algeria), in exchange for a significant amount of money.

He agreed with them that they would move to the city of Khenchela, where they would be transported with other girls to the agreed destination.

As soon as they arrived at the Khenchela coach station, the girls gave the suspect four golden earrings, as well as a smart phone, before being arrested by the security forces who intervened on the spot.

The arrested suspect was brought before justice that ordered his placement under judicial control, pending his trial shortly.