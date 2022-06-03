Foot Mercato: Aouar’s Quest to Join the Algerian Team is a Rumour 

The editor-in-chief of the French Foot Mercato website, Sébastien Denis, reported that Aouar’s presence in recent days in Algeria (his hometown of Beni Saf) has nothing to do with negotiations to represent the Algerian national team, but rather to spend a vacation with his relatives.

The website published an article titled “The Algerian Team Not on Houssem Aouar’s Agenda” and explained ” For the past few hours, the rumour has ignited social networks. Several Algerian media relayed the information that Houssem Aouar was in Algeria to discuss with the Algerian football federation for a possible selection in the National Team. If the OL midfielder is there, his visit has nothing to do with that”.

“According to our information, he is there on vacation. The selection of Algeria is not on the agenda for the OL midfielder who is recovering after an intense season with his club (46 matches, 8 goals and 4 assists in all competitions). He also takes the time to think about his future, especially since several clubs (Real Sociedad, Betis Sevilla) have already positioned themselves for the 23-year-old midfielder at the end of his contract with Lyon in June 2023”, it added.