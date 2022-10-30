Football: “French Technicians Must Learn Arabic If They Want To Succeed DTN Taoufik Korichi”

The president of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) Djahid Zefizef, declared that the new National Technical Director (DTN) of the federal authority, will be known “by mid-December at the latest”.

“The new DTN will be known no later than mid-December. Regarding his identity, the question is not settled, they could be a local technician, as he can also be a foreigner”, affirmed the first official of the FAF on national radio waves.

In addition to the necessity of mastering French, and English (recommended), the Algerian Football Association (FAF) stipulated that the candidate must be proficient in the Arabic language.

Under the era of the former president of the FAF Amara Charaf-Eddine, the federal authority had put an end, last February, to the functions of the former DTN Ameur Chafik, replaced on an interim basis by Taoufik Korichi.

The FAF had launched on February 13 a call for applications for the recruitment of a new DTN. A month later, the federal body indicated that it had received 26 applications, including a few foreigners and a lady.

In this context, The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has launched a national and international call for candidates for the post of national technical director (DTN), a statement from the federal body said on Sunday.

The application files (administrative file, action plan and financial remuneration), must be sent no later than November 12, 2022 at 11:59 p.m., underlines the FAF which specifies that the processing of applications will be carried out, at the headquarters of the FAF, from November 13 to 15, 2022.

“Short-listed candidates will be interviewed, based on their action plan, before a panel of FIFA experts between November 15 and 18, 2022.” .

