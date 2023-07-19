For These Reasons, Algeria Asked To Join The Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Experts unanimously agree that Algeria’s desire to join the Shanghai Organization, initially as an observer member before becoming a full member, will enable it to reap major economic benefits and open up commercial horizons for our country, which aspires to the mediation of the powerful Asian tigers and to benefit from their expertise and experience.

This accession, which President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is seeking during his visit to Beijing, will also allow coordination with the member states in some development and security files, such as the fight against the scourge of drugs, while the Shanghai Organization will also complement Algeria’s file with the “BRICS” group, which is primarily focused on economic cooperation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an intergovernmental organization created on June 15, 2001, and currently has eight member states, namely Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, India, four observer countries that have expressed a desire to obtain full membership, and six dialogue partners.

Economist Slimane Nasser believes that Algeria’s accession to the “Shanghai” organization requires first of all that the Algerian file meets the conditions and criteria imposed by the members of the organization, adding that this accession can be initially as an observer member before its membership is fully demarcated.

According to Nasser, Algeria’s membership in international organizations and groups, i.e. “BRICS-Shanghai”, is subject to political conditions and criteria, not only economic ones, even if they are unannounced, knowing that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has a security rather than an economic nature, as it is assumed that views on a number of issues and that there are no political differences between members, stressing in this regard that Algeria enjoys excellent relations with the major countries of this organization, such as China and Russia, while it enjoys good relations without any disputes with the rest of the members, which he described as a positive point. The request was openly welcomed by Russia and China.

The speaker appreciated Algeria’s tendency to diversify its economic relations and to choose organizations and groups that would give it a boost in its economic relations with the leading technological, scientific, commercial and financial countries in the world, stressing that “the request for membership in the Shanghai Organization is an important step that can stimulate Algeria’s file with the BRICS group and indirectly contribute to diversifying economic partnerships by placing our country in the middle of the Asian economic tigers.

As for the economist Kamel Dib, he believes that Algeria’s accession to the Shanghai Organization is different from its file with the “BRICS” group, which is characterized by focusing primarily on the economic aspect, while the principles and objectives of the “Shanghai Organization” focus primarily on combating organized crime and trying to develop the economies of the member states in different development sectors, such as health, education and security, as the latter has a developmental rather than an economic character.

However, the expert linked, in a statement to “Echorouk”, between the BRICS group and the Shanghai Organization, saying that the second is a great complementary link to the first, meaning that its membership in the Shanghai Organization will complete its accession to the BRICS group.

The spokesman stressed that coordination between Algeria and the member states of the Shanghai Organization can take several dimensions, including in the security aspect, to combat drug crime, which threatens Algerian borders, and reduce this scourge and confront its lords in the region, pointing out that Algeria’s accession to this organization can give it unprecedented benefits, describing the authorities’ willingness to join it as an important and positive step, with an effective resonance that will serve Algeria at all levels during the next stage.