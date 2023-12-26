For these reasons, national traders preferred Indian and Brazilian meat to French meat

Despite the fact that the banks have granted localization licenses for the import of red meat to a number of commercial customers who have applied for them, the importers have not yet taken any steps to obtain the established quota. Rather, they are working to create an artificial shortage, which raises a number of questions about the fate of these licenses and the reason for the delay in importing red meat, the price of which was previously set by the Ministry of Trade and Export Promotion at 1,200 dinars per kilogram.

A reliable source close to the file says that some traders want to import quantities of red meat from European countries, such as France, so that its retail price is 1,800 dinars or more. This was rejected by the authorities and they launched investigations into it, at a time when meat imported from India and Brazil at a price not exceeding 1,200 dinars per kilogram, as previously determined by the authorities.

This matter prompted the government to restrict the import process for those who want to raise the prices of red meat in the national market, especially since the preparations for the month of Ramadan, from which we are only 90 days away, have begun and are in full swing today to ensure that the market is flooded with everything that citizens demand. Of products.

In addition to 45,000 tons of locally produced meat, the authorities decided to import 85,000 tons from abroad to ensure abundance and break prices before the next Ramadhan, while taking strict measures to prevent any manipulation that would raise prices at the level of retail points, and this is in addition to the instruction taken by the Ministry of Trade, recently, to control prices, by setting up special teams to track the marketing path, and opening the possibility of direct sales from the importer to retailers, in addition to other regulatory steps.

The Accounting Council’s report for the year 2023 had previously criticized the state of the red meat market, stressing that the defect was due to the establishment of a program to develop and raise livestock, as the livestock owned by “Alviar” as an institution did not exceed 6 percent of the estimates between the years 2010 and 2021, and less than 2 percent of the livestock was used. Slaughter capacities between the years 2016 and 2021, which negatively affected the economic feasibility of the program. The Accounting Council, for the year 2022, carried out a monitoring process related to evaluating the activities of modernization of meat processing units and establishment of new slaughter complexes.

The report also criticized the weak mining of the institution and the administrative management that is not appropriate for the direction of economic activity. Weak monitoring, follow-up, strategic management and weak practice of veterinary control.

Since its creation in 2010, the Algerian Red Meat Company has rarely benefited from import licenses.

The financial capacities of the branches of the Algerian Red Meat Company have been strengthened in three ways: financial purification, investment loans, and the conclusion of partnerships. As for the investment plan, it was delayed for 8 years, which had a negative impact on the cost of the relevant investment plan.