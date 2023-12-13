Foreign Affairs Ministry: Algeria Appreciates the UN Mission For Stabilization in Mali

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad expressed, on Wednesday, its appreciation to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for Stabilization in Mali “MINUSMA”, following the official end of the mission’s mandate during this month.

Algerian Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that “Algeria also expresses its appreciation to the United Nations and its Secretary-General, António Guterres, for their valuable contribution and support to the process of implementing the peace and reconciliation agreement in the State of Mali that emerged from the Algerian track.”

“Algeria takes this opportunity to reaffirm its firm conviction that the peace and reconciliation agreement remains the most appropriate framework for resolving the crisis in Mali and for preserving, through peaceful means, the sovereignty of the State of Mali, its territorial integrity and its national unity”, the ministry’s statement added.

Algeria called on “all Malian parties to renew their commitment to this collective effort to achieve peace and reconciliation in response to the legitimate aspirations of all components of the Malian people to consolidate peace and stability permanently and sustainably.”

The statement concluded that “the history of the State of Mali is full of lessons that confirm categorically and unequivocally that the challenges that threaten its stability, unity and safety cannot be confronted without upholding the values of dialogue, understanding and reconciliation, which are the three values that constitute the core of the peace and reconciliation agreement in Mali that emerged from Algeria.”