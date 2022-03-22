Former Terrorist Smuggles “Harraga” and Former Convicts To Spain With The Aim Of Recruiting Them

On Tuesday, the trial of a young man before the Criminal Court of First Instance of Dar El Beida in the eastern suburbs of Algiers revealed serious facts regarding the latter’s involvement in recruiting hundreds of young people wishing to travel through illegal immigration to Europe to exploit them after they reached the other shore so as to be involved in terrorist acts among armed groups and organizations.

The accused was charged with the felony of organizing the illegal travel of people to another country for the purpose of committing terrorist acts, while his statements were heard by the court yesterday morning, and it was found through the examining of the facts that the preliminary investigations in the file were launched following confirmed information received by the relevant security services in the fight against terrorism, that there were suspicious movements of persons suspected of belonging to terrorist organizations operating outside the country.

Thus, the investigations revealed the identity of a thirty-year-old person from the western province of Mostaganem among them is a person named “W. Marwane” against whom several arrest warrants were issued in several criminal files related to terrorism after it was suspected that his illegal travel was for the purpose of committing terrorist acts in European countries.

During the arrest of the accused and his referral to the security investigation, the results of the inquiry revealed, after his phone was presented for technical examination, that he was communicating through applications with a terrorist nicknamed “Abu Wael”, and he confessed these facts to the services of the judicial police, but retracted them yesterday, and also denied his relationship with the terrorist “Abu Wael”. He argued that he got to know him at the high institution in Blida.

On the other hand, the Public Prosecutor reviewed, during his plea, the details of the investigation conducted by the relevant authorities and the evidence that the accused was involved with other people, according to the scientific evidence included in the file, to demand the imposition of a sentence of 7 years in prison, and a fine of 500 thousand dinars on the accused.