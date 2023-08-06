France Dismantles Moroccan Intelligence Network On “France 24” Channel

Once again, the Moroccan regime resorts to French law to defend its interests, and the latest chapter in this series was a question addressed to the French government by the representative of the right-wing “Republican” party, in which he claims that the public channel “France 24” arbitrarily expelled Moroccan journalists or Franco-Moroccan workers under the influence of Algerian lobbies.

The author of the question is the deputy Christophe André Frassa, elected within the ranks of the “Republican” party, led by Eric Ciotti, who used to clean the doors of the palaces of the Alawite kingdom, and he addressed it to the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdel Malek, of Lebanese origin, drawing her attention to the painful situation that currently prevails in the Arabic editorial department of the France24 television channel.

The leader of the party to which the questioner belongs, had recently visited the Alawite kingdom and stayed in the most luxurious hotels at the expense of the Moroccan government, and he did not hesitate to return the favor to the Moroccan regime even before returning to his country, where he called on the authorities of his country, led by President Macron, to recognize the sovereignty of the alleged Moroccan regime over the occupied Sahrawi territories, before returning to the same position in a tweet after the end of his visit to Morocco.

The French senator, who does not differ in his right-wing political convictions and orientations from the leader of his party, claims that the French television channel (France 24) has come under the control of Algeria (!!!). He says in the text of the question: “Some time ago, journalists in the channel warn of a clear anti-Israeli and anti-Moroccan atmosphere within the editorial staff, due to Algeria’s control of this national media outlet, which has affected its editorial line.

The senator’s question came a few days after the official Algerian news agency sharply criticized France 24 for its coverage of the fires that ravaged certain regions of the country. The name is Karim Amlal and he is of Algerian origin, but he serves the agenda of the terrorist organization ” –MaK-” and whitewashes the image of its leader, Ferhat Mehenni, sentenced to life imprisonment for his participation in the crime of liquidation of the martyr Djamel Bensmail, which makes ridiculous what the French senator went to.

Christophe André Frassa claims that “Franco-Moroccan journalists (on the same channel) are being discriminated against and marginalized since Morocco normalized its relations with the Zionist entity, because they refuse to surrender to a certain anti-Zionist line that no longer hides the disgusting anti-Semitism that prevails on the channel”.

A member of the upper house of the French parliament speaks of the expulsion of two Moroccan editors who worked for the channel, while three others await the same fate by next November, which means that the French senator is running out of time to prevent the expulsion of Moroccan journalists.

This is not the first time that Moroccan journalists have been expelled from the foreign media where they work. In France, the private channel BFM expelled the French journalist of Moroccan origin, Rachid Lembarki, in February, after it was confirmed with evidence that he was serving the agenda of the Moroccan regime in the French channel, as it was proven that he was involved in the violation of professional ethics by describing the Sahara as “Moroccan” instead of “Western”, according to the usual French media literature.

The Qatari channel Al-Jazeera also expelled the Moroccan journalist Abdel Samad Nasser at the end of May for publishing a tweet insulting the Algerian state. It argued that it was the cause of his expulsion.