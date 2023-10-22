France Slides Rapidly Toward State Racism Against Muslims

The barbaric Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip has revealed the existence of a crisis in French society, provoked by the political and media circles of this country, which is represented by a sharp division that now threatens the stability of France, which no longer seems to recognize ethnic and religious diversity, with the presence of about ten million Muslims residing on French soil.

The situation has become extremely worrying, as demonstrated by the attack on the Franco-Algerian player Karim Benzema , who expressed his support for the Palestinian people in the face of the brutal Zionist aggression to which he is subjected, as well as the case of the Algerian player Youssef Atal, who in turn is subjected to a racist campaign by the sports authorities of the former colony, supported by a misleading media campaign that lacks professional ethics.

The hatred of Muslims expressed by some figures of the extreme right, in the form of the Zionist Jew, Eric Zemmour, and the leader of the French National Front (currently the National Rally), Marine Le Pen, was expected given their known previous positions, but what is striking is the ride of this wave initiated by a French politician who, until recently, was considered a man of balanced and moderate positions, in the form of the former Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alain Juppe, who belongs to the Gaullist movement.

The Gaullist movement, named after General Charles de Gaulle, founder of the Fifth French Republic, is considered a moderate political orientation that is positioned between the right and the left, maintaining a relatively equal distance between the Arabs and the Zionist entity, and refusing to melt into the Western position that unconditionally supports this entity in the ongoing conflict between the Arabs and Tel Aviv.

Alain Juppe wondered about the existence of a form of Islam compatible with the (French) Republic, and then declared: “I still want to believe it, because if the answer to this question is no, it means that there are between 4 and 5 million French Muslims who have no place here,” he said, adding: “We cannot accept that,” according to what was said in an interview with the radio station “Radio Juif,” or Jewish Radio.

The former French Prime Minister, during the era of former President Jacques Chirac, seeks to forcefully stereotype Muslims in France by making them all a duplicate for the sake of integration into the secular French society, or as he said: “It is up to Muslims to say: We are willing to respect secularism. It is freedom.” Freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom to practice or not practice one’s religion. But at the same time it means that religion does not impose its law in the public sphere.”

What this politician, who held high positions in the French state, said shocked many politicians in this country, because Alain Juppe is not accustomed to repeating such extremist positions, among them the representative of the Environment Party, Sandrine Rousseau, who described these comments as anti-Islam. . Rousseau previously tweeted on the “X” or “Twitter” platform, saying: “These comments are unacceptable. Islamophobia has no place in the French Republic.”

The statements of the former French Prime Minister come at a time when the political and media arena in France is witnessing a targeted campaign against the Muslim community in this country, with the aim of preventing it from expressing its solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have been subjected for more than two weeks to a war of annihilation waged by the Zionist occupation army in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It is a dangerous indicator that the French authorities are sliding towards practicing state racism against more than ten million Muslims in this country, which still refuses to reveal the true number of the Muslim community in order to deny it its full constitutionally guaranteed rights.