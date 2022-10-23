France: “Visa Processing Timeframe For Algerians To Be Curtailed”

The French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna affirms that she is not unaware of the issue of the processing times for visa applications in many consulates.

“They are indeed sometimes too long – we hear it from all sides – but it is because we are coming out of two years constrained by the covid-19 pandemic. My ministry is mobilized to reduce them, ”she answered a question from MP Hélène Conway-Mouret, for the Socialist, Ecologist and Republican group.

The head of French diplomacy claims in particular to have sent reinforcements to the countries that need it most: “We will quickly create a specific support center dedicated to these missions”.