France Wants To “Grasp” Flashy Football Player, Fares Chaibi, From Algeria

The French newspaper, “L’Equipe”, revealed the national French youth coach’s growing interest in summoning the rising Algerian star, Fares Chaibi, who is brilliant this season with Toulouse FC squad.

According to the same source, the French Football Federation is seeking to grasp 19-year-old Fares Chaibi from Algeria by tempting him and calling him up for the France youth team, with the possibility of him joining the “roosters” squad in the future.

The French newspaper close to the French Football Federation said that Sylvain Ripoll, the coach of the French youth team, will try to persuade Fares Chaibi to forsake Algeria and join the France youth team and participate with it in the “Euro 2023” for youth, scheduled in Romania and Georgia next summer.

Although Fares Chaibi is considered an Algerian international player in the national team for less than 20 years, and is called up regularly by coach Noureddine Ould Ali, the French Football Federation will resort to the “Bahamas” law to try to delete the Algerian talent, whereby the striker can change his nationality and play for France as a 19-year-old.

Fares Chaibi was among the list of players nominated to join the “Desert Warriors” squad, as the national football team coach, Djamel Belmadi, intended to call him up for the next matches, especially after his remarkable brilliance at the beginning of this season as the new rookie of the League 1 club Toulouse FC.

In a related context, the under-20 national team will be deprived of the services of the player Yacine Benhamed, during the North African Union session scheduled for this month in Egypt, and this is due to the delay of the French Football Federation to respond to the correspondences of its Algerian counterpart to secure relevant documents to change the player’s nationality to become Algerian.