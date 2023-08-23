French Club AS Saint Etienne Makes First Offer For Kévin Guitoun

French AS Saint-Etienne club achieved a different start in the French Ligue 2 for this season, where the Greens rank fourteenth, which made the club’s management work to strengthen its ranks with new players as the end of the transfer period approaches, by joining the Algerian international right-back, Kévin van den Kerkhov Guitoun, the professional in Bastia club.

The French website “Foot Mercato” revealed that AS Saint-Etienne’s officials sent a preliminary offer to Bastia club to contract with Kevin Guitoun, whose contract extends until 2026, and he was in serious negotiations with the Racing Club of Lens, who finished last season behind Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1.

The same source confirmed that the Algerian player, Kévin Guitoun, remains largely unenthusiastic about this offer, despite the value and legacy of Saint-Etienne club because he believes that he should continue with his team, Bastia if changing the club means staying in the French Ligue 2.

Kévin Guitoun was chosen last season in the ideal squad for the season in the French Ligue 2, after the great levels he presented in the right-back position, which made him the best passer in the Bastia team, and also prompted the national team coach, Djamel Belmadi, to rely on him since last March’s training camp with the Algerian Fennecs.

