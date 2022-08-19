French Clubs Interested In Signing Islam Slimani

The French “Foot Mercato” website revealed a new surprise in the file of the Algerian international, Islam Slimani, the star of the Portuguese club Sporting CP, who is looking for an escape from the inferno of the black and green club before the summer transfer market closed at the end of this month when he confirmed his entry into the circle of interests of the French OGCNice club.



Algerian Greens’ historical scorer was present in the last period on the radar of the French clubs Brest and Reims, and the first club was most eager to sign Islam Slimani and contacted the Algerian player’s agent while he was waiting for the results of negotiations to terminate Slimani’s contract with Sporting CP to sign the former Leicester City star before OGC Nice entered the race to sign him.



The French website said in a report that the management of OGC Nice club is keen to support the team with a new striker, despite the availability of many options at present, in the form of Andy Delort and Kasper Dolberg, the Danish star (currently injured and may leave the club), and the French of Algerian origins, Amine Gouiri, and that is why the name Islam Slimani is among the club’s possible options.

The same source attributed Nice’s interest in Slimani’s services to the club’s sporting director, the English Iain Moody, who previously worked with Cardiff City and Crystal Palace and knows well the potential of the “Greens” star, who played in the “Premier League” with Leicester City and Newcastle, Islam Slimani also has the support of the English Dave Brailsford, a trusted man by the French club’s owners from the “Ineos” group and the sporting director of the famous British company.



In addition, “Foot Mercato” confirmed that the two English men support the option to include the Algerian national team striker, but the final decision remains in the hands of the Swiss coach, Lucien Favre, who, for his part, prefers to include the former Manchester United star, Uruguayan, Edinson Cavani, although the latter seeks to play in the Spanish League instead of returning to the French League, and if the idea of Slimani joining the French club OGC Nice is embodied, this will lead him to strengthen the Algerian players’ battalion.