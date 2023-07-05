French Far-Right Exploits Nahel’s Killing to Pass Cancellation of 1968 Agreement With Algeria

The French far-right parties moved to full speed in their attempt to strike the interests of Algerian immigrants on their lands, through a proposal for a resolution by the Senate to cancel the implementation of the 1968 immigration agreement between the two countries.

In this context, it seemed clear that the current circumstance was being exploited by the French right and extreme right parties to submit a proposal for a resolution bill in the Senate, calling for the unilateral cancellation by the French authorities, of course, of the immigration agreement with Algeria, which dates back to December 27, 1968.

The proposal for a resolution bill published on Wednesday on the French Senate website signed by 88 senators, most of whom are Republicans LR(right), checked out by Echorouk, clearly shows prejudice from the signatories to the document, although it stems from the Evian Accords that ended the French presence of Algeria after 132 years of colonialism.

The senators who signed the proposal considered that it has become necessary today to stop what they called “mass migration” to France and that the 1968 immigration agreement with Algeria resulted in a system that facilitates the migration of Algerian nationals to France.

They claimed that there is no longer any reason for Algerians alone to benefit from this differential status that allows them to enter and reside in France, although the advantages of this agreement were emptied by the French authorities of their content many years ago, by imposing a visa on Algerians and restricting procedures of family reunification, as well as the granting of entry visas and other restrictive procedures.

The document mentioned the presence of 887,100 Algerians residing in France in 2021, according to the data of the National Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies, which represents 12% of foreign nationalities residing on French soil.

However, other French statements refute the claim of the signatories to the proposal and those in their orbit, related to the numbers of naturalized persons annually as well as the beneficiaries of family reunification procedures and even residence and work permits, which for years have been in favour of nationals coming from Morocco, meaning that the real mass immigration that the French senators are talking about is now coming from Morocco and not from Algeria, but without this provoking any reaction from French politicians, especially the right and the extreme right.

According to the figures issued by the French Interior Ministry, the residence permits that Algerians obtained in 2021 did not exceed 25,000 cases, compared to 35,000 residence permits for Moroccan nationals, and this is unquestionable evidence that the French authorities emptied the 1968 Convention of all the privileges for Algerians unlike what the far right parties are promoting rumours and fake news through their media to manipulate the public opinion and create more tension, hatred and racism against Algerian nationals on their lands.