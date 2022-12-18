French Interior Minister Confirms End Of “Visa Problem” Between Algeria And France

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on a visit to Algeria on Saturday, confirmed that Algeria and France had reached a solution to the visa issue between the two countries.

This came in a statement made by Darmanin after his reception by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in the presence of his Algerian counterpart, Brahim Merad.

Darmanin said in his statement after being received by President Tebboune, that he is “visiting Algeria at the request of President Macron.”

The French minister continued, saying: “I had a very rich conversation this morning with the Algerian Minister of Interior. This is an opportunity for the French side to show its willingness to continue cooperation. And to embody the dialogue that took place between the presidents of the two countries.

He added, “I informed the Algerian president that, since last Monday, the restoration of normal consular relations between the two countries has been established.”

Darmanin said in the same context: “Our relations have returned to what they were before the Corona virus pandemic, including everything related to visas and exchanges between the two peoples.

Before, at the end of his speech, he expressed his “thanks to President Tebboune for the warm welcome he extended to him and to his accompanying delegation.”

Last October, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderahman called on the French authorities to remove what he described as “difficulties” related to granting visas to Algerians.

This came during a meeting he had with his French counterpart, Elizabeth Borne. At the time, she made an official visit to Algeria, at the head of a large delegation that included 16 ministers.

Mr . Benabderahmane said at the time: “The distinguished and exceptional partnership that we are looking forward to should not collide with difficulties that are easy to overcome and this is the same with the issue of visas.

The response of the French side was positive, as Elizabeth Borne confirmed in an interview with Radio France International, after her visit to Algeria, that the solution to the visa problem for Algerians would be finalized within weeks.