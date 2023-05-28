French Lobbies Supporting Morocco’s Makhzen Regime Poison Atmosphere With Algeria

A concentrated campaign against Algeria, led by the right and the far right through the French media, has no other aim than to thwart President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s forthcoming state visit to France in the second half of next month.

And after the resignation of the former French ambassador to Algeria, Xavier Driencourt, who called on his country’s authorities to put pressure on Algeria to accept the revision of the 1968 agreement, it was the turn of the leader of the “Republicans”, Eric Ciotti, who represents the traditional right wing in France and whose extremist positions on immigrants, especially Algerians, have brought him closer to the extreme right wing than to the traditional right.

In a television program broadcast by the right-wing private channel “C8”, Ciotti said that he was calling for a review of the 1968 agreement because it “grants privileges to the Algerians who insult us every day”, as he put it, and gave reasons for this hostile position, such as the failure of Algerian consulates to cooperate with the French authorities by refusing to issue transit permits to Algerian immigrants in France against whom expulsion orders have been issued.

The 1968 agreement between Algeria and Paris, signed on 27 December 1968, grants Algerian nationals great privileges in terms of movement, work, study and commercial activity on French soil, to the exclusion of other Tunisian, Moroccan and Mauritanian nationals, all victims of brutal French colonialism.

The leader of the party under whose name the former French President Nicolas Sarkozy stood in the 2007 presidential elections, which he won, had visited the Moroccan Makhzen regime about two weeks ago, and from there he made provocative statements to the Algerians, saying that the occupied Western Sahara was part of the dust of the Alawite kingdom, and the president of his country called for building bridges of communication with the conspiratorial Moroccan Makhzen regime, which he described as an ally, as he claimed.

Algeria rejects any decision that would lead to a revision of the 1968 Convention, after two previous revisions. The French party, during the revision in the nineties of the last century, had removed its reservations on this agreement in a way that greatly harmed Algerian interests, at a time when the state was weakened by the tragic events it was experiencing.

The “recurrent outings” of the extreme right and the traditional right in France, which is ready for Algeria, come less than a month before the expected visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Paris, according to official statements, statements that are poisoning the atmosphere with the sole aim of thwarting the visit scheduled for the beginning of the month. The current one, before it was postponed due to the protests in France, against the background of the Elizabeth Bourne government’s review of the pension system, despite the rejection of it by broad political and social sectors in France.

The French right wing, in both its extremist and traditional sections, is seen as opposed to Algerian-French rapprochement, and they see the Moroccan Makhzen regime as a traditional ally of their country, and this is the basis on which the current French president, Macron, has jumped by placing the Moroccan Makhzen regime in second place in terms of its geopolitical importance in the Maghreb region, behind its rival Algeria. This has driven the Moroccan regime and the lobbies defending it into a frenzy in the wheels of the French deep-lying state, which controls the media outlets.

Observers believe that the attempt to poison the atmosphere between Algeria and Paris ahead of President Tebboune’s forthcoming state visit to France will not achieve its objectives, because President Macron is fully convinced that his country’s interests with Algeria are much greater than with the Moroccan makhzen regime.

This is because President Macron is convinced that his country’s interests with Algeria are much greater than with the Moroccan makhzen regime, whose country lacks the elements of a state that can compete with Algeria’s pivotal role in the Maghreb region, as well as the transformation of the ruling regime in Rabat into a rogue power that does not care about the principles of good neighborliness, daring to insult the pride of a superpower like France by shamelessly spying on its senior officials through the Zionist “Pegasus” software program.