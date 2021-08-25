French Montpellier Club Seeks To Sign Zinedine Ferhat

It seems that the French club Montpellier will not be without Algerian players for a long time, after the departure of its first star and leader, Andy Delort, towards the Nice club, during the past few hours, after the name of another Algerian player is proposed to replace him, and it is related to the star of the French club Nimes Olympique, Zinedine Ferhat, who was searching for a new club since the summer transfer market opened, to no avail.

The French website “Le 10 Sport” said that the Montpellier club management has drawn up a list of players and will choose one of them to replace the club’s top scorer, Andy Delort, led by the Algerian, Zinedine Ferhat, and the former French Olympique Marseille striker, Valère Germain, who is in the position of a free player, and the management of the French club Montpellier wanted to sign the Algerian, Zinedine Ferhat, not because of the current circumstances and the departure of its star, Andy Delort, but rather this decision goes back to past years, as it wanted to sign him when he was in the French club Le Havre and even when he moved to the Nimes Olympique club, but negotiations failed every time for various reasons.

Farhat has been on the radar of several clubs, especially the French, since the opening of the summer Mercato, and he who wants to leave the club after relegating to the second division with only one year left in his contract, but Nimes’ exaggerated financial demands hindered his departure, and Montpellier club is expected to get on about 10 million euros, in the deal to transfer Delort to Nice, which is the money that will be enough to buy the contract of the other Algerian, Zinedine Ferhat, as the Nimes Olympique administration asks for 5 million euros to sell the year remaining in his contract, a deal that can happen 7 days before the closure of the remittance market.