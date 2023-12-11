French Right-wing is pressing to make amends for Failure to Abolish 1968 Immigration Agreement

The lower house of the French parliament (the National Assembly) has begun debating the draft of a new immigration law that has immigrant communities worried that the right and the far right will succeed in leaving their mark on it, even though this law comes from the Ministry of the Interior in a government appointed by President Emmanuel Macron.

In the midst of a raging conflict between the right-wing family and its left-wing counterpart, who stand on opposite sides, the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, appears confused in reconciling the two parties, under the threat of his failure to pass the project, which the government considers vital to resolve many outstanding issues, especially those related to illegal immigrants, whom Paris wants to deport to their countries, but it has been unable to do so due to the legal complexities present in the new immigration law.

The escalating differences between the French political parties revolve around the formula related to the new residence permit for new immigrants, as well as the expulsion procedures. While the left insists on the need to respect the rights of immigrants and not to subject them to political bidding, the French right, supported by the extreme right, is working to escalate the pressure on the government to make up for what it missed last week, when it failed to impose the draft regulation it had proposed, which represented the cancellation of the 1968 agreement between Algeria and France… Algeria and France on immigration and the movement of people between the two countries.

One of the points that caused controversy was the reference in the new bill to the creation of a residence permit for undocumented workers in professions that suffer from shortages. The aim is clear, which is to control immigration and improve integration by granting an automatic residence permit to undocumented persons in some tense sectors such as construction.

In the initial version of the proposal, this permit was to be granted under certain conditions, such as presence on French territory for at least three years and professional experience of no less than 8 months in the last 24 months. However, the Senate removed this article and introduced a new article on the management of immigration files. Those who work without a residence permit in an exceptional way, as part of an agreement with the government.

Right-wing deputies strongly oppose the creation of a new residence permit, including Eric Ciotti, leader of the Republicans party, while Macron’s party strongly defends this measure, supported by deputies from the Left Bloc led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon and other left-wing deputies such as Fabien Roussel or Olivier Faure.

The concern of those who oppose this law from the right remains how to facilitate the expulsion of foreigners in a regular or irregular situation who have been convicted of committing certain crimes and misdemeanors, a situation that does not currently exist, while the government is afraid to go along with this trend for fear of the withdrawal of representatives of the left and the extreme left. From supporting the legal project that the government sees as inevitable to confront the dilemmas it faces on the immigration front.

For example, the current immigration law prohibits the expulsion of any foreigner who arrived in France before the age of 13. This article has prevented the deportation of hundreds of members of immigrant communities, even those who have been convicted in criminal cases, because deportation decisions must be marked by justice, while some politicians seek to drop this article in order to facilitate deportation.

The French right wing, having failed to overturn the 1968 agreement with Algeria, is trying to make amends as much as it can in the immigration law under consideration, by creating more obstacles to the settlement of more immigrants on French soil and, in return, facilitating the expulsion of those against whom expulsion orders have been issued. Some of its theorists even try to pretend that the texts of the new law would deprive Algerians of the privileges guaranteed by the Migration Convention (1968), but the laws are clear in this regard, according to experts and specialists, which is that international agreements are superior to national laws, and therefore whatever restrictions the new law will contain on immigrants will not be withdrawn, In the case of Algerians, because the aforementioned convention limits the new law.