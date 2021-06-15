Galatasaray Management Disrupts Feghouli’s Transfer to Olympiakos

The future of the Algerian international, Sofiane Feghouli, the star of the Turkish club Galatasaray, is not yet clear, despite the decision of the yellow and red club’s management of the fate of its player by demobilizing him during the current summer Mercato one year before the expiration of his contract, for two main reasons, the first to avoid his departure for free next summer and the second for the decline in his technical levels last season.

Feghouli had also decided to leave the club this summer, after he was affected by the departure of his Moroccan international friend, Younès Belhanda, with a disciplinary decision from the Galatasaray club management, which had a great impact on Feghouli, who wants to avoid a similar fate, especially in light of his tense relationship with officials of the Turkish club.

Hurriyet newspaper said in a report regarding the future of the Algerian star, that the issue of his transfer to the Greek club Olympiakos was disrupted for purely financial reasons.

The Greek club was the first to make an official offer to the Istanbul club’s management to buy the contract of its Algerian star. The same source revealed that the Galatasaray administration rejected the financial offer of Olympiakos, considering that it did not exceed the limits of 1.5 million euros, and described it as useless because it does not want an amount less than 3 million Euros, although one season remains in Feghouli’s contract, to finance its new deals for the next season.

Hurriyat newspaper continued to confirm that Olympiakos club officials will submit a new financial offer in the coming hours, but it will not reach the ambitions of Galatasaray officials, and if they reject this offer, Olympiakos, according to the Turkish newspaper, will search for another player to settle his summer transfer market early.

The former West Ham player joined Galatasaray in the summer of 2017 with a contract that extends until June 2022, and during his experience with the club, he succeeded in winning the Turkish League on two occasions, the Turkish Cup once and the Turkish Super Cup once as well, where he participated in 132 matches in various competitions, during which he scored 29 goals and made 27 other goals.