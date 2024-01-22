Geely Algeria: First Batch of Cars Arrives For Delivery in February

Geely Algeria will receive, at the end of January, the first batch of its imported cars coming from China, which includes 837 vehicles that will be unloaded at the port of Djen Djen in Jijel (eastern Algeria) in the coming hours, awaiting the arrival of 3,700 cars in mid-February and another 4,000 at the end of the same month.

In this context, information obtained by Echorouk from the dealer reveals that the end of January will witness the arrival of 837 cars of various “Geely” brands and 3,700 cars will be received in the middle of next February, adding to the 4,000 cars at the end of next February. In response to customer requests, the number of cars unloaded at the Algerian ports will reach 9,000 within one month.

The dealer explained that the beginning of the process of handing over the keys to car owners will be during the current month of February, and those concerned will be summoned starting on February 2 to pay the rest of the car’s price, which is equivalent to 90%, while the dealer will complete the “quota” for imports for the year 2023, which is equivalent to 39.000 cars next May. Imported cars according to the “quota” for the year 2024 have not been officially determined yet, as it is still currently under study by the official authorities.

Geely Algeria dealership pledges that all vehicle owners will receive their cars according to the previously specified formula that will not be subject to any modification, whether in the characteristics and technical features of the car or the prices. This concerns 14,000 pre-registered people, denying what some are circulating about reducing benefits, stressing: “All customers will receive their cars according to the same prices and characteristics on which they paid for the first part. Despite the increase in shipping costs, prices will not be raised, and the dealer will fully respect what is stipulated in the specifications regulating the activity.”

It is known that the Geely lineup, which will be marketed in Algeria this year, includes the GX3PRO and Coolray cars that the brand launched commercially in November, with automatic and manual gearboxes, in addition to the “Geely Emgrand” with a manual and automatic gearbox, and the “Geely Starray” medium-sized SUV with an automatic gearbox.

Geely Algeria revealed, during the official launch ceremony of the brand on December 30, that it will market, starting in the second half of 2024, a 100% electric “Geometry C” car and the SX 21, which is considered the latest product manufactured by the “Geely” brand, in addition to other models at the request of Algerian customers such as “Monjaro” and “Okavango”.

Global trade activity has witnessed tensions in maritime transport during the recent period, due to recorded attacks on cargo ships during recent weeks between Africa and Yemen, which caused a delay in the arrival of imported goods to an important number of countries in the world, knowing that about 12% of global maritime trade passes through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the southern Red Sea and container transit traffic through this vital trade artery declined by 70% in mid-November, according to maritime experts. Many shipping companies also preferred to suspend the passage of their ships in the region and chose a route that circumvents it via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa which is a longer and more expensive route.