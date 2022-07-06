General Said Chengriha: “Weapons of The People’s National Army Exclusively To Defend Algeria”

General Said Chengriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, presided on Wednesday morning at the National School of Aviation Technicians in Blida in the First Military Region, over a ceremony honouring and congratulating the officials and employees of the People’s National Army participating in the military parade organised on the occasion of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Independence Day and the restoration of national sovereignty.

The General delivered the first speech in which he was keen to offer, on behalf of the President of the Republic, sincere thanks and gratitude to all participants in the military parade, for the strenuous efforts they made, with dedication and sincerity, to make it a historic military parade, which the friends of Algeria praised:” With this generous opportunity, which comes on the heels of the resounding success of the military parade, which was organized yesterday, on the occasion of the celebration of the sixtieth anniversary of Independence Day and the restoration of national sovereignty, I present to you on behalf of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, and in the name of all the staff of the People’s National Army, my warmest congratulations and sincere thanks and gratitude, for the strenuous efforts you have made, with dedication and sincerity, throughout all stages of preparation and implementation of this military parade, which will remain firmly in the nation’s memory forever”.

“You have truly excelled in this successful event by all standards, especially through your exemplary discipline, high professionalism, harmonious performance and accuracy in showing amazing performances on land, air and sea. You showed your best efforts to make this historical parade successful, have honoured yourselves, your army and your country, Algeria”, Gen. Chengriha added.

“The whole world saw your determination, and the sincerity you showed during this parade, as many friends of Algeria praised it, some of whom refused to share our joy on this glorious Day, in recognition of the special position that Algeria occupies in the hearts of their people, and its effective contribution in establishing security and stability in the region, and its historical role in supporting just causes in the world.”

Mr General confirmed that this parade carries a meaningful message that the armed forces of the National People’s Army are possessed exclusively to defend Algeria, to contribute to keeping peace and stability worldwide, under the tutelage of the United Nations:

“We have been very keen to ensure that this solemn military parade is on the level of the dimensions and symbolism of this eternal memory, the sacrifices of its makers and the loyalty of those who preserved the nation and strengthened the home front, the bond between the people, their army and its members, who are first and foremost the sons of this great people and belong to it.”

“We also wanted, through this celebration, to convey a meaningful message, that the weapon of the People’s National Army is directed exclusively to defending Algeria, protecting its borders, defending its national sovereignty, contributing to keeping peace and stability in the world, under the tutelage of the United Nations, and that Algeria clearly expresses its will and determination to play a pivotal role in the regional and international arena, within the framework of international laws”.