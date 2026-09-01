German Foreign Minister: Strengthening Ties with Algeria Is a Berlin Priority

German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said following his meeting on Tuesday, September 1, with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune that strengthening Germany’s relations with Algeria is among Berlin’s top priorities.

In remarks following the meeting with President Tebboune, which he attended alongside his accompanying delegation, the German foreign minister expressed his solidarity with the Algerian people and government as they confront devastating wildfires, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Wadephul also referred to President Tebboune’s visit to Germany last July, saying he was pleased with the “positive and dynamic momentum” in relations between Algeria and Germany.

He noted that during his visit to Algeria, he had once again exchanged views with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, and was also received by the Minister of State and Minister of Hydrocarbons. He added that he had held talks with representatives of German companies operating in Algeria, stressing: “We see considerable potential for deepening our relations, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, and especially in the energy sector.”

The German minister pointed out that Germany is an important export market, while German companies are also highly interested in expanding their commercial ties with Algeria and investing in the country.

He further noted that Algeria is “a major gas supplier to the European Union” and has all the necessary assets to pursue its own vision for the energy transition and become a supplier of green hydrogen as well.

Wadephul also said that regional and international issues featured prominently in all his discussions in Algeria, “from the situation in the Sahel to the challenges we face in the Middle East, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian war, including its impact on food security around the world.”

Concluding his remarks, the German foreign minister stressed that, in light of current geopolitical developments, “it is essential to invest in dialogue, mutual understanding and trust-based cooperation. That is why our priority is to strengthen our relations with partners such as Algeria, both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.”