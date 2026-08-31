Niger Prime Minister: “Ensuring our security and bolstering our sovereignty is an absolute priority for Algeria”

The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held a telephone conversation on Monday with his brother, the President of the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahamane Thiani, to check on the ongoing situation in sisterly Niger, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic also “thanked and congratulated his Nigerien counterpart, the President, on his efforts that thwarted an attempt to destabilize Niger”.

For his part, President Abdourahamane Thiani reassured President Tebboune, confirming that the current situation is under full control, while thanking him for sisterly Algeria’s support for Niger and its people.

In turn, “the President of the Republic reaffirmed that Algeria will always stand by sisterly Niger, its people, and its institutions, supporting it in all fields and under all circumstances”.

The two presidents also “discussed the progress of joint projects decided during the recent visit of President Abdourahamane Thiani to Algeria, which are considered a strong driver for development in sisterly Niger”, according to the statement.

In a related context, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, expressed on Sunday evening in Niamey his country’s deep gratitude and appreciation for the gesture made by Algeria, in implementation of the instructions of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, by sending two patrols of fighter jets on a support mission for the Nigerien army in the face of an attempt to destabilize Niger.

He stated in this regard: “I would like to express, on behalf of the President of the Republic, Head of State of Niger, Abdourahamane Thiani, our deep gratitude and great appreciation for the initiative of the neighboring and sisterly country, Algeria”.

He also added that Algeria “considers that everything that must be done to help ensure our security and strengthen our sovereignty represents an absolute priority”, praising “this gesture aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries”.

The Nigerien Prime Minister explained that “the Head of State, Nigerien President Thiani, tasked him with traveling on Sunday morning to receive these aircraft sent by Algeria”.

It is worth noting that in implementation of the instructions of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, and in response to the request of the Nigerien authorities, two patrols of fighter jets were sent on a support mission for the Nigerien army to counter an attempt to destabilize the sisterly country, Niger.

The Nigerien Prime Minister mentioned that he was in Algeria three days ago as part of a working visit, during which “bilateral cooperation, ongoing projects, and their progress were evaluated”, stressing that “Niger, which possesses significant natural resources, will benefit from Algeria’s expertise and experience to move forward”.

He added: “It is truly a feeling of satisfaction that leads us to say that we were right to stand by this sisterly, friendly, and neighboring country, to move forward in exploiting wealth that already exists, for the development of our country”, emphasizing “continuing on this path for the prosperity of our two peoples”.