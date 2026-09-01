President Tebboune: “International Circumstances Dictate The Revival Of Non-Aligned Movement Principles”

President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reaffirmed on Tuesday Algeria’s firm adherence to the principles and objectives of the Non-Aligned Movement, calling for strengthening its unity and intensifying consultation and coordination among its members, enabling it to play a more effective role in facing up to the challenges and rapid transformations witnessed by the international system.

This came out in a speech by the President of the Republic, delivered on his behalf by the Vice President of the People’s National Assembly, Ms. Khalida Boufdeche, during the high-level commemorative meeting held in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first founding conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

President Tebboune emphasized that commemorating this anniversary embodies the shared commitment of member states to the movement’s goals and principles, and their collective keenness to enhance cooperation and work as a unified and effective bloc in the international system to face various global challenges.

The President of the Republic stressed that the current international circumstances dictate the revival of the founding principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, foremost of which is respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the protection of mutual interests and promotion of multilateral cooperation, in line with the spirit of the United Nations Charter, the Bandung principles, and the Belgrade conference of 1961.

He explained that these principles gain renewed importance in light of the return to the use of force as an alternative to diplomatic solutions, and the decline in the effectiveness of the collective security system, alongside the international community’s continued inability to put an end to policies of fait accompli, the logic of force, selectivity, and double standards.

The President of the Republic also said that Algeria considers non-alignment “not a position of the past nor a fleeting diplomatic dream, but a renewed sovereign choice dictated by the deep transformations the world is witnessing,” stressing that sovereignty is indivisible, and that the application of international law and respect for international legitimacy cannot be subject to selectivity or double standards.

The President of the Republic paused at the tragic situation experienced by the Palestinian people, in light of the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the gross violations of international and humanitarian law, confirming that these developments place the international community before a historical responsibility that cannot be delayed.

In this context, President Tebboune called on the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement to adhere to their principles and work as a single and unified bloc, and to bolster their role as the largest international alliance after the United Nations, in order to contribute to achieving peace, security, and stability at the international level.

The President also highlighted that the Non-Aligned Movement, with its more than 120 countries, represents an influential international force and a collective voice capable of defending just causes, upholding the voice of truth, and placing international legitimacy above all considerations.

The President of the Republic further recalled the historical role of Algeria in supporting liberation movements and advocating for just causes in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, reminding of the initiative of the late President Houari Boumediene during the Non-Aligned Movement summit held in Algeria in 1973, to establish a new international economic order that frees Third World countries from the constraints of neo-colonialism.

At the conclusion of his speech, President Tebboune finally renewed Algeria’s conviction of the need to strengthen integration, consultation, and interdependence among the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, and to mobilize various capabilities and energies to serve common interests, allowing the movement to move forward as a unified bloc that controls its decisions and looks forward to a more prosperous and stable future.