Germany’s Volkswagen Cuts Ties with Sovac Algeria

The German “Volkswagen” group officially withdrawn from the Algerian market and has finally announced the severance of any relationship with “SOVAC” Algeria, after it had paved the way for this step last year by temporarily stopping its dealings with it, and according to this withdrawal, it no longer guarantees after-sales maintenance services to dealers and customers.

According to a statement issued by the “SOVAC Algeria” group, its cars no longer represent the manufacturer “Volkswagen” after the failure of negotiations between the two parties.

“Sovac received a correspondence from Volkswagen informing it of its decision to sever all commercial relations it had with “SOVAC” Algeria and “SOVAC” production”.

“The German group Volkswagen said that it is in the process of finding an alternative agent to guarantee after-sales services to ensure the service of its customers in Algeria, especially customers who still benefit from the manufacturer’s warranty”.

The statement indicated that the decision means the vehicles that are in warranty until the end of January 2021 and are estimated at 97,390 vehicles and 54,693 within the 2022 agenda.

“Sovac Algeria workshops remain open to all other services for the benefit of its customers outside the warranty and without representing the brands of the Volkswagen Group”.