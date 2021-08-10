Ghanouchi’s Movement Extols President Tebboune’s Stance On What Is Happening In Tunisia

The former Minister of Health and a leader in the Tunisian Ennahda movement, Abdellatif El Mekki, expressed his thanks to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for dealing with the crisis that the eastern neighbor has been going through for more than two weeks now.

A prominent leader in “Rachid Ghannouchi’s Party” wrote in his own account on the social network Facebook: “All thanks to the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for his decent and fraternal statements towards the Tunisian people, which will be a helpful element for Tunisia to overcome the current crisis situation in peace”.

In the last meeting of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with representatives of the media, he said that Tunisia is capable of resolving its crises on its own, stressing that “Algeria will not accept that foreign parties exerting pressure on the Tunisian authorities”.

From the first moment President Kais Saied’s decisions were issued, the leader of the Ennahda movement, Rashid Ghannouchi, hastened to accuse the United Arab Emirates of destabilizing the eastern neighbour.

There is possibility of the involvement of external forces known for their support for the counter-revolutions, in destabilizing Tunisia, which Algeria considers an extension of its national security.

The head of state also mentioned Algeria’s commitment to providing a helping hand to Tunisia, and this was embodied through medical assistance to confront Covid 19 pandemic, and before that financial aid, knowing that Tebboune indicated that “Tunisian President Kais Saied told me things that I cannot reveal, but we do not interfere in the affairs of brotherly Tunisia”.

Tunisian observers read in the tweet of the leader of the Tunisian Ennahda movement, commenting on the Algerian president’s statements, about the possibility of the Algerian authorities mediating between President Kais Saied and the Ennahda movement, to avoid a blockage, which might affect the stability of the eastern neighbor, and thus threaten stability in Algeria.

It is in the interest of the Algerian side that Tunisia be stable and secure, and perhaps President Tebboune’s insistence on rejecting external interference comes from his keenness to ward off deepening the Tunisian internal crisis.

The post of the leader of the Ennahda movement is the first statement issued regarding the Algerian position on the Tunisian crisis, a statement that denies the existence of estrangement between the Algerian authorities and the Tunisian Ennahda movement, due to what was rumored about an Algerian position in support of the recent decisions of the Tunisian president.

Since last July 25th, which witnessed the dismissal of the Tunisian President, of Prime Minister Hisham Al-Machichi, and the freezing of Parliament for a month, President Tebboune spoke with his Tunisian counterpart twice, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra also visited Tunisia twice, carrying two messages from President Tebboune to his Tunisian counterpart.

The Tunisian Ennahda movement has maintained stable relations with the Algerian authorities since its rise to power in 2011, following the overthrow by the so-called “Jasmine Revolution” of the regime of the late president, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.