Government Allocates A Solidarity Fund for Algerians Who Die Abroad

The latest edition of the Official Gazette included details of the decision to allocate a special solidarity fund for Algerian nationals who die abroad.

“A joint ministerial decision dated 30 Rajab 1443 corresponding to March 3, 2022, defines the code of revenues and expenditures for the Special Allocation Account No. 302-144, entitled “Solidarity Fund for Algerian Nationals who Died Abroad”, The Official Gazette n° 42 said.

Article 2 of the resolution specified the revenue and expenditure code as follows:

Revenues: part of the revenues generated from the issuance of consular contracts and visas, gifts and wills.

Expenditures: to take care of the transportation expenses to the homeland for the bodies of needy Algerian nationals who died abroad, or whose families justify the poor financial capabilities that allow them to take care of the transportation of the bodies, and the related prior operations, especially the washing of the dead body, placing it in a coffin and transferring it from the place of death to an office for preserving the corpses and local transportation in the country of the deceased as well.

Article 3 abolished the joint ministerial decision dated Rabi’ al-Awal 7, 1439, corresponding to November 26, 2017, which defines the code of revenues and expenditures for the Special Allocation Account No. 302-144, entitled “Solidarity Fund for Needy Algerian Community Members who Died Abroad”.

In the same context, a joint ministerial decision dated March 3, 2022, defined the modalities for monitoring and evaluating this special account.

Article 2 of the decision clarified that the operations that will be financed from the allocation account are based on the submitted request, and following the conditions and modalities determined by the Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs.

Article 3 states; “A follow-up and evaluation committee shall be formed at the Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs, tasked with following up the achievement of the objectives entrusted to the account, and preparing annual reports on the follow-up and evaluation of the account.”

Article 4 of the resolution explained that the follow-up committee consists of employees representing the various structures of the central administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The modalities of running the committee and appointing its members are determined by a decision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to Article 5, the person ordering the disbursement, at the end of each fiscal year, must send the annual proceeds on the use of the account’s revenues to the Minister in charge of Finance.

The expense of the account will also be subject to the control of the eligible agencies under the legislation and regulation in force, and the proceeds of the special allocation shall be used only for the purposes for which it was established as indicated in Articles 6 and 7.