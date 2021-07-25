Granting Israel An Observer Status At AU Won’t Alter Africa’s Support To The Palestinian People  

The decision of the African Union’s commissioner to include Israel as an observer member of the organization was taken without consulting most of the members and will not have any impact on its decisions, t he Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.



“The decision will not affect the position of the African Union and its the firm and effective support of the continental organization towards the Palestinian cause, and its commitment to embodying the inalienable national rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital”, the foreign ministry added.



The Foreign Ministry’s Statement



The recent decision of the Chairman of the African Union Commission to accept a new observer, which falls within his administrative powers, would not affect the consistent and effective support of the continental organization towards the Palestinian cause, and its commitment to embodying the inalienable national rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to establish their independent state as its capital is Jerusalem.



This decision, which was taken without prior extensive consultations with all Member States, does not have any capacity or character to legitimize the practices and behavior of the new observer, which are completely contrary to the values, principles, and objectives enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union.



It should also be recalled that the work systems of the African Union do not give any possibility for the 87 observer states outside Africa to influence the positions of the continental organization which determination stems from the exclusive prerogative of the member states.



Accordingly, the media hype around this issue, which is nothing more than a “no event” than a breakthrough with a strategic dimension, cannot harm the basic requirements for achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East as enshrined in Africa and the entire international community, and as it was stipulated in the Arab Peace Initiative approved by the Arab Summit held in 2002 in Beirut and which was fully supported by the African Union.

