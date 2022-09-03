Grants In “Hard Currency” For Pilots And Flight Attendants Of Air Algerie Company

The General Management of Air Algérie company decided to gradually return to the implementation of the system of grants and social benefits for the company’s workers and employees, coinciding with the resumption of international flights on a large scale, after it was suspended two years ago due to the spread of the Corona virus pandemic and the reduction of international flight activity.

In this context, an official document of the Directorate of Human Resources for the Algerian Airline company reveals that it was decided, as of August 2022, to redistribute the grants of hard currency to the navigation crews, which is one of the approved rights, knowing that the navigation crews are made up of pilots and flight attendants.

The correspondence dated August 29, 2022, No. 2137, a copy of which is possessed by ”Echorouk”, indicated that the company’s General Directorate, in order to create an atmosphere of confidence necessary to mobilize all energies around its declared goals, is determined to gradually restore the social benefits to the company’s employees, thanks to the gradual resumption of the company’s activity, adding that for this purpose, the hard currencies will be re-granted in favor of the navigation crews.

The document concluded by noting that this procedure became possible thanks to the mobilization of everyone, and it should be a source of inspiration for all and sundry in order to succeed in the challenges facing the company.

The Algerian Air Administration had suspended benefiting from air grants for pilots and flights attendants, following the spread of the Corona virus pandemic, and a near-total suspension of the company’s activity, especially regarding international flights.

It is noteworthy that these grants are distributed to pilots and flight attendants on a monthly basis according to a special assessment scale, in exchange for the international flights that they make every month, which have become more than 40 destinations, especially after the company’s additional flights program, while official figures for the company indicate that its losses as a result of the Covid-19 crisis exceeded 300 Million dollars.