Guterres Praises Tebboune’s Comprehensive International Vision of Global Affairs

On Wednesday, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressed his admiration for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s comprehensive vision of global affairs, hailing his permanent commitment and role in promoting peace and stability at the regional and international levels.

At the end of his mission as permanent representative to the United Nations, Nadir Larbaoui met with Antonio Guterres, with whom he discussed cooperation relations between Algeria and the UN organization as well as regional and international issues.

Guterres recalled the deep discussions he had with the President of the Republic on the sidelines of his participation in the Arab summit held in Algiers on November 1, 2022, asserting that “such knowledge of international affairs has become rare.”

The Secretary-General of the United Nations also welcomed the permanent commitment of the President of the Republic and his role in promoting peace and stability at the regional and international levels, praising the distinguished and exemplary relations that exist between Algeria and the UN.

The talks discussed regional and international issues, foremost of which is the issue of Western Sahara, which is still in flux and has not yet been resolved, with expressions of joint support for the work of the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General, Staffan de Mistura, as well as the Libyan crisis and the situation in the Sahel region, especially in Mali, which was also at the core of the conversations that brought together the officials.

Larabaoui also held, as part of his last mission, talks with the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, where the latter proceeded to hold informal bilateral consultations with representatives in New York of both parties to the conflict, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Seguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro (Polisario) and Morocco, and the two neighbouring countries, Algeria and Mauritania, as well as members of the “Group of Friends of Western Sahara.”

De Mistura met with the official of the Algerian mission to the United Nations, Nassim Gaouaoui, and the representative of Morocco to the UN, Omar Hilale.

At the headquarters of the United Nations General Secretariat in New York, the representative of the Polisario Front at the United Nations and the coordinator with MINURSO, Sidi Mohamed Ammar, held informal bilateral consultations with de Mistura, which dealt with the reality and future of the peace process sponsored by the United Nations in Western Sahara.

The representative of the Front in the United Nations and the coordinator with MINURSO confirmed to the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General the position of the Frente POLISARIO regarding this issue and other related issues as well.

The Sahrawi official also confirmed that a peaceful, just and lasting solution to the issue of decolonization of Western Sahara can only be achieved based on full respect for the inalienable, non-compromising and imprescriptible right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence.

According to the spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara expressed his hope for the possibility of reaching a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution that guarantees self-determination for the people of Western Sahara by the relevant Security Council resolutions.