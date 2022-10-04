Hamas Movement: Tebboune’s Support Of Palestinian Dialogue Gives It Strength 

Palestinian Hamas Movement said on Monday that it takes seriously and positively the Algerian efforts to achieve reconciliation in Palestine and that President Adalmadjid Tebboune’s support of these dialogues gives them strength, importance and effectiveness.



Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said; “Hamas is taking the Algerian effort with great seriousness and clear positivity regarding Palestinian reconciliation, and is concerned with its success.”



Qassem added that his movement “dealt very positively with all the stations of reconciliation.”

“The Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s support of these dialogues gives them strength and importance, and Hamas appreciates the Algerian effort and continues its efforts to make it a success.”



“Hamas presented an integrated vision for Algeria to achieve true national unity, to reach consensus on a formula that includes all parties”, Qassem explained.



Palestinian Dialogue Sessions in Algeria on October 11



Algeria will organize sessions of the Palestinian national dialogue with the participation of various Palestinian factions, on October 11 and 12.

According to what was reported by the Palestinian Ma’an News Agency, Algeria sent invitations to the Palestinian factions for a new conference for a national dialogue on October 11 and 12 in the capital, Algiers.



The same source confirmed that 14 Palestinian factions were invited in an attempt to complete the previous rounds of dialogue.



The leader of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Issam Abu Daqqa, confirmed that his party had received an invitation to participate in the dialogue.



He explained in an exclusive statement to the Ma’an agency that the Palestinian factions were invited on Tuesday to participate in the comprehensive dialogue session that will start on October 11 and 12, adding that all the factions will respond to the call of the Algerian brothers because of its importance at this time, especially in light of the challenges facing the Palestinian cause.

