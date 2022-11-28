Hamas: “We Have Absolute Confidence In President Tebboune And We Are Moving Forward With The Relationship With Syria.”

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” affirmed its commitment to the “Algiers Declaration” for Palestinian reconciliation, signed last October, and presented several data to demonstrate its quest to achieve reconciliation, and praised President Abdelmajid Tebboune’s role in reuniting the Palestinians, and also confirmed its continued warmth in its relationship with Syria.

The movement’s cadres, who are responsible for the prisoners’ file, Zaher Jabareen, and the official for international relations, and its representative in Lebanon, Osama Hamdane, in addition to the movement’s representative in Algeria, Mohamed Othmane, reviewed the summary of the visit that led the delegation to Algeria for 10 days, during which they met officials of sovereign bodies, and a spectrum of the political class and civil society bodies, stressing that they informed their hosts that “Hamas is steadfast on reconciliation, especially since President Tebboune has paid special attention to it.”

Jabareen said in a briefing with the national press, which was attended by “Echorouk”, on Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Hamas representative in Algeria, “We said clearly that we are proceeding with reconciliation, but the resistance cannot be waived as it is the fortress and the right path to liberation, and this occupation should not be recognized under any circumstances.”

Jabareen commented on the efforts of President Tebboune, who attended the proceedings of the meeting of the Palestinian factions that took place in Algeria and then signed the “Algiers Declaration” last October, saying: “We have absolute confidence in President Tebboune, and in the Algerian people, who are the icon of liberation in the Arab world… and we have the will to achieve independence as the Algerians did”.

For his part, Osama Hamdane said that he had heard the commitment and adhesion of all the bodies with which they met in Algeria to achieve Palestinian reconciliation, especially that it had previously stumbled due to the opposite efforts of the Zionist entity and some regimes.

The spokesman cautioned that the movement had taken a series of decisions to facilitate the implementation of the “Algiers Declaration”, stressing that there was a “real opportunity to achieve reconciliation.”

Regarding the Algerian role, he said, “Algeria has an effective role in bringing views closer, and there was a personal follow-up from President Tebboune, and the Algerian team that worked for months to achieve the declaration was under his direct supervision”.

Hamdane stressed the need to unify efforts, especially with the return of the extreme right to rule in the Zionist entity, and according to him, its arrival means closing the door to what he called “political illusion”, referring to the possibility of sending consultations between the authority and the Zionists.

In another context, Hamdane spoke about the warmth that characterizes the movement’s relationship with Damascus recently, the latest of which was the meeting that brought together a delegation from Hamas with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Regarding these developments, he said, “We are keen to establish good and open relations with the international community, all of them, with the exception of the Zionist entity, and we are keen to bolster the relationship with Syria, as it was before”.