Health Minister Benbouzid Heads To Tunisia For This Reason!

On Tuesday, Algerian Minister of Health Abderahmane Benbouzid headed to Tunisia at the head of a large delegation, including members of the Scientific Committee in charge of monitoring and following up the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic.

A statement from the ministry stated, “On the order of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and in coordination with the Prime Minister, Mr. Aymen Benabderahmane, Professor Benbouzid headed today, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 4:00 pm (16:00), to the sister Republic of Tunisia.

He was accompanied on this mission by members of the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Following-up of the Corona Virus pandemic.

The statement added, “The Algerian state has allocated for this operation two planes containing a solidarity donation, approximately twenty (20) tons of medical equipment, medicines and protective supplies, and 250 thousand doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, a contribution from the Algerian state aimed at bolstering ties and providing support to the brotherly Republic of Tunisia in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this respect, the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune had, on Monday, a telephone conversation with his Tunisian counterpart, Kaïs Saïed, with whom he discussed the health situation in Tunisia, expressing “Algeria’s solidarity with the brotherly Tunisian people in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic”, a statement of the Presidency of the Republic said.

On this occasion, President Tebboune expressed “the solidarity of Algeria, people, government and president, with the brotherly Tunisian people in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic”, underlining that “Algeria will send, on Tuesday 13 July 2021, an aid of 250,000 doses of vaccines and medical equipment of first necessity to help Tunisia face up to this pandemic”.

The President of the Republic affirmed that “Algeria is fully prepared to support Tunisia, a brotherly country, in case of need,” the same source concluded.