Hossam Zaki: “Algeria Harnessed All Means To Make Upcoming Arab Summit A Success”

The Deputy Secretary General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, hailed on Wednesday in Algiers the efforts made by Algeria and the means it has mobilized to ensure the success of the forthcoming Arab Summit, expressing his thanks to the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for his strong sponsorship of this high-level meeting.

In his address at the opening session of the proceedings of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of permanent delegates and senior officials, in anticipation of the meeting of foreign ministers in preparation for the 31st session of the Arab Summit, scheduled in Algiers, on November 1 and 2, Mr. Hossam Zaki indicated that the Arab League appreciates the efforts made by Algeria.

“A great commendable and laudable effort for which we owe it to ourselves, on behalf of the members of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, to express our thanks to the Algerian State”, just as “we would like to express all our gratitude to the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for his strong sponsorship of this work”, he added.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Arab League hailed, on the occasion, “Algeria’s ability to respond to the multiple requests for the holding of the 1st “zero paper” Arab Summit and its kind availability to provide the necessary means for a summit modern in tune with new technologies that contributes to promoting the Arab League to the rank of prestigious organizations, to be at the service of Arab peoples and countries”.

The proceedings of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of permanent delegates and senior officials in anticipation of the meeting of foreign ministers in preparation for the 31st session of the Arab Summit began earlier in the day.

The draft agenda for the proceedings of the Council of the League of Arab States at Summit level should be adopted during this encounter.