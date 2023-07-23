How Will Mahrez’s Level Be After Joining Saudi Arabian Al-Ahli?

The Algerians discovered Riyad Mahrez directly with the Fennecs in the spring of 2014 when Vahid Halilhodzic summoned him to play for Algeria’s national team, then took him to the World Cup in Brazil in the same year, and he was then a player in the English second league with Leicester City, where Mahrez contributed to its rise with major English clubs even though Mahrez moved to Leicester City in the winter Mercato, that is, in the winter of 2014.

Fans of Leicester City loved him in the season of crowning his submerged club with the title and winning the award for best player in the English Premier League in a precedent similar to dreams. When Riyad Mahrez moved to Manchester City, they were reassured of the Fennec’s physical, tactical and technical performance he showed with Guardiola, especially since Riyad Mahrez remained far from injuries. The player contributed to the coronation of the Fennecs in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and he could not lead them to two consecutive World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

Opinions differ about the performance of Riyad Mahrez, who is expected to show with the Saudi Arabia Al-Ahli club, between those who assert that his level may develop because Al-Ahli had previously joined last season, Ryad Boudebouz, and was enjoying his good performance, as long as the Saudi club encourages show-play that disappeared from the performance of Riyad Mahrez with the strictness and realism of Pep Guardiola, explaining that the Saudi League is good with infrastructure and organization and a group of international stars and a large audience, while others believe that Riyad Mhrez will miss the joy of playing with Liverpool and Tottenham, as long as the money has been mixed with his technical performance, and there are even those who suggest removing the Fenecs’ leadership badge from him and giving it to Aissa Mandi or Ismael Bennacer after his recovery, and they say that Cristiano Ronaldo’s level has declined terribly since he left Manchester United for the Saudi League.

Mahrez is no longer alone on the right wing of the Fennecs because Riyad is 32 and a half and he has competition from Badredine Bouanani, Adam Ounas, Rachid Ghezzal, and in stardom from Bennacer and certainly from Rayan Cherki if he will wear the jersey of a large English club and play for the Fennecs, and at the same time, Riyad Mahrez, after nine years with the Algerian national team, has the right to choose what he wants, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a regional football power, with its qualification for the World Cup on six occasions and the popularity of the ball in it and also the fans’ love for the show ball, where the Brazilian star Rivelino played and the Portuguese star Ronaldo is currently playing.

According to the PA news agency Manchester City has accepted a bid worth up to £ 30 million for Riyad Mahrez from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

The Algerian international has consequently been permitted to miss the treble winners’ pre-season tour of Asia.

Mahrez had two years remaining on a contract which he extended last summer but had reportedly been frustrated with a lack of game time in the treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

Mahrez made just 22 Premier League starts last term and was an unused substitute in the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

He joined City in a £60million deal from Leicester in 2018 having helped the Foxes to win the Premier League two years previously. He went on to win the title four more times with Pep Guardiola’s side.