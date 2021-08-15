Hubert Velud: “I Am Affected By What Is Happening, I Support All Algerians”

The former coach of several Algerian clubs, Hubert Velud, said that he was very affected by what is happening in Algeria, especially in the Kabylie region due to the fires that devastated vast areas, adding that he confirmed his support for the Kabylie region as he was a former coach of the JS Kabylie team.

The French coach expressed, through a video posted on social media, his full support for Algeria, especially the Kabylie region, which is battling the fires that devoured large areas and resulted in the death of several victims; “I hope things will return to normal as soon as possible”.

Hubert Velud is currently the technical director of the Sudanese national football team, where he held a press conference Sunday, in which he said that his team needs a miracle to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Velud, who supervised several Algerian clubs such as JS Kabylie, ES Setif and Ittihad Algiers, considered that achieving the dream of reaching the World Cup for the first time in Sudan’s history needs a miracle and an appropriate strategy, which is characterized by realism and rationality and dealing with each match separately, according to the available circumstances, respect for competitors and belief in the ability to win.

During the Arab Cup at the end of this year in Qatar, Velud will face the Algerian team in Group D, with Egypt and Sudan alongside Djibouti or Lebanon.