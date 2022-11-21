IMF: The Near-Term Outlook For Algerian Economy Has Materially Improved

The rally in hydrocarbon prices is contributing to the recovery of the Algerian economy from the pandemic shock,

the International Monetary Fund said.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Ms Geneviève Verdier visited Algiers during November 6- 21 for the 2022 Article IV consultations with Algeria. At the end of the mission, Ms Verdier issued a report: “Large windfall hydrocarbon revenue has alleviated pressures on external and public finances. In 2022, the current account balance is forecast to record its first surplus since 2013, and international reserves rose to USD 53.5 billion in September from USD 46.7 billion in 2021”.

She linked the recorded revenue improvement to the significant increase in non-hydrocarbon exports; “The significant rise in non-hydrocarbon exports has also contributed to this improvement. A fiscal surplus is expected in 2022 on higher revenue and lower-than-expected spending execution”.

“The recovery from the pandemic shock is continuing, with non-hydrocarbon GDP growth projected to accelerate to 3.2% in 2022 from 2.1% in 2021. This will mark a recovery of most of the output loss from the pandemic shock, although durable scars on labour markets and medium-term growth are still risks. Real GDP growth is projected at 2.9%”, she added.

IMF presented good forecasts about the Algerian economy; “The near-term outlook is favourable but highly contingent on hydrocarbon prices. The current account is projected in surplus in 2023 with high hydrocarbon revenue offsetting a recovery in imports. Growth is projected to accelerate and inflation to slow down but remains above 8% on average amid easing in fiscal policy in 2023″.

“The mission considers that continued high reliance on hydrocarbon revenue and the projected sizeable rise in spending in 2023 raise significant risks to public finances amid high commodity price volatility and exceptional global uncertainty. In the mission’s view, a well-balanced budget adjustment is needed to curb inflationary pressures, rebuild policy space and stabilize government debt. A medium-term fiscal framework could guide consolidation efforts, reduce policy procyclicality, and protect priority spending. Well-targeted measures should be used as needed to support low-income households”, the IMF report explained.

Among the positive aspects of the IMF report are the investment law and related decrees; “The mission commends the progress achieved on fiscal reforms, in particular in the areas of taxation and public finance management. It recommends stronger integration between spending plans and the government’s financing strategy as part of the budget elaboration process and diversifying financing sources to allow for gradual implementation of fiscal consolidation”.

“In tandem, monetary policy tightening is necessary to bring inflation under control. The risks of entrenchment of high inflation call for a gradual normalization of monetary policy. The upcoming revision of the Law on Money and Credit is a timely opportunity to strengthen the governance framework of the Bank of Algeria and bolster its independence. In this regard, the mission welcomes the government’s commitment not to resort to monetary financing”, the report added.

IMF expressed its satisfaction with the financial reforms; “The mission agrees with the authorities that continued efforts to reform the business climate will help foster the transition to a more inclusive and diversified growth model and spur job creation. The new investment law and attendant decrees could offer a more conducive environment to private investment, while plans to roll out a new legislative framework for investment in renewable energies could facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy”.

However, “The mission commends the authorities’ plans to improve data quality and availability and calls to prioritize actions in this area to better inform policymaking and private sector decisions”.

IMF made some “worrying” observations in its report related to inflation; “As in many other countries, inflation has accelerated significantly and is a major concern. The annual average inflation rate has hovered around 9.4% in recent months, a level not seen in 25 years. The central bank has taken actions to control price pressures, but monetary policy remained accommodative”.

IMF report’s author concluded; “The mission met with the Governor of the Bank of Algeria, Mr Taleb; Finance Minister, Mr Kessali; Energy and Mines Minister, Mr Arkab; Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Mr Henni; Public Works, Hydropower, and Basic Infrastructure Minister, Mr Rakhroukh; Commerce Minister, Mr Rezig, and Industry Minister, Mr Zeghdar. The team also held discussions with other senior government and central bank officials, members of the parliamentary Finance and Budget Commission and representatives of the economic and financial sectors.”

The mission expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the Algerian authorities and other interlocutors for the constructive discussions and their warm hospitality.