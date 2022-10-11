-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Inauguration In Algiers Of Algeria-European Union Energy Business Forum

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
  • 16
  • 0
Inauguration In Algiers Of Algeria-European Union Energy Business Forum

Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane oversaw on Tuesday in Algiers the opening of the Energy Business Forum between Algeria and the European Union.

A number of Algerian and European officials and  economic operators are participating in this forum, the second of its kind, after the 2016 edition, such as the Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, and the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson.

The two-day forum’s program includes presentations of high-level expertise on natural gas, new and renewable energies, energy efficiency and hydrogen.

The forum will also witness holding meetings and organizing an exhibition for the participating institutions, in order to discuss investment opportunities between Algeria and the European Union.

The meeting aims to “encourage investments and industrial partnerships between Algerian and European companies in the energy sector, and to engage into mutually beneficial partnerships, in the midst of the current volatile energy situation.”

Related Articles
Algeria Dethrones The USA And Regains 1st Place Among Gas Suppliers To Spain

Algeria Dethrones The USA And Regains 1st Place Among Gas Suppliers To Spain

Algerian-French Partnership: Benabderrahmane Raises The Visa, Immigration Issues

Algerian-French Partnership: Benabderrahmane Raises The Visa, Immigration Issues

Algeria Exports One Million Tons Of Clinker To 3 Continents

Algeria Exports One Million Tons Of Clinker To 3 Continents

Benabderrahmane Presents A Project That Guarantees Algerian- European Energy Security

Benabderrahmane Presents A Project That Guarantees Algerian- European Energy Security

President Tebboune Receives A Phone Call From His French Counterpart

President Tebboune Receives A Phone Call From His French Counterpart

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read