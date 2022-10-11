Inauguration In Algiers Of Algeria-European Union Energy Business Forum

Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane oversaw on Tuesday in Algiers the opening of the Energy Business Forum between Algeria and the European Union.

A number of Algerian and European officials and economic operators are participating in this forum, the second of its kind, after the 2016 edition, such as the Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, and the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson.

The two-day forum’s program includes presentations of high-level expertise on natural gas, new and renewable energies, energy efficiency and hydrogen.

The forum will also witness holding meetings and organizing an exhibition for the participating institutions, in order to discuss investment opportunities between Algeria and the European Union.

The meeting aims to “encourage investments and industrial partnerships between Algerian and European companies in the energy sector, and to engage into mutually beneficial partnerships, in the midst of the current volatile energy situation.”