Increasing Number of Foreign Investments in Algeria

Rekache explained that the number of projects registered with the agency reached 2016 during the period between November 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, with a total value estimated at 922.83 billion DZD.

These investments increased by 199% in terms of value, and by 145% in terms of the number of expected jobs, in the same comparison period.



The same official considered that this is one of the main indicators that highlight “the results of reforming the investment system in the country, as well as signs of an improvement in the business climate that appear day after day.”



Among the indicators that show this increase, Rekache referred to the size of the “large influx” of foreign companies, of which there are major companies, that have expressed a desire to invest in Algeria.



There are many projects of these foreign companies in “advanced” stages of study, whether with the ministerial sectors concerned with the activity or directly with the agency’s interests, and some of them have begun to embody their project, General Manager Rekache added, pointing out that the matter concerns many sectors of activity.



“As for the projects registered in the special office for major projects and foreign investments, they reached 57 projects, including 47 projects between direct agencies and partnerships”.

