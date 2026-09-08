Indian Ambassador: Algeria, a Pivotal and strategic partner in Africa

Indian Ambassador Swati Vijay Kulkarni praised the quality and depth of Algerian-Indian relations, describing Algeria as a “pivotal and strategic” partner in Africa.

She also stressed India’s determination to give a strong boost to bilateral economic cooperation, noting the interest shown by major Indian economic operators and institutions in the opportunities offered by Algeria’s mining sector, particularly in light of the new legislative framework designed to encourage investment in the field.

The remarks came during her meeting with Minister of Mines and Mining Industries Mourad Hanifi at the ministry’s headquarters on Monday. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the mining sector, particularly in technology and expertise transfer, as well as the development of joint projects in mining research, mapping and exploitation, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to review the state of bilateral cooperation in the mining sector and explore mechanisms for further developing it, the statement said. Kulkarni affirmed India’s readiness to launch concrete initiatives to transfer the technologies and expertise available within Indian companies, with the aim of modernizing the local mining value chain and supporting Algeria’s transformation strategy focused on high value-added activities.

She also expressed interest in launching joint projects that serve the interests of both countries in the fields of research, geological mapping and advanced mining operations.

In this regard, the Indian ambassador stressed the importance of establishing a “joint action plan” to translate the agreed areas of cooperation into concrete initiatives as soon as possible.

The mining partnership forms part of a broader Algerian-Indian strategic relationship spanning energy, pharmaceuticals, defence, space technology, infrastructure and trade, with both countries seeking to translate long standing political ties into deeper economic and technological cooperation