Indicators Confirm Convening Of An “Exceptional” Arab Summit In Algeria

The upcoming Arab summit will be held at the beginning of the month of November in Algeria in a different context from the last summit that took place in Tunisia in 2019, as it will take place this time in light of very sensitive variables, the most important of which are internal and external conflicts that have an impact on the Arab region as a whole, which calls for close ranks and support consensus to face up to myriad challenges.

From the summit, Algeria aspires to be a station for Arab reunification and unity, to promote consensus and impart a new spirit to Arab solidarity, in order to confront the challenges that the Arab region is facing notably the legitimate right of the Palestinians to establish their own independent state, especially in light of the “Arab inaction” towards this central issue and the progression of some regimes towards normalization.

It is known that Algeria preempted the summit by holding meetings with various Palestinian factions, and the initial indications about this endeavor confirm the existence of an Algerian success, as the factions announced their willingness to respond and make the Algeria meeting a decisive station to end the division and achieve reconciliation, and the occurrence of an Arab wrap around the core issue that is supposed to be their priority.

The Palestinian ambassador in Algeria said at the end of the week, “We believe in the ability of Algeria and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to reunite the Palestinian factions, before the Arab summit, which will be the largest political and international demonstration with a global presence in favor of the Palestinian cause, which makes us look forward to the outcomes of this summit being exceptional in what it concerns unification, the unification of the factions, and the unification of the Arab position on the Palestinian issue.”

“We aspire for the Arab Peace Initiative to be the minimum outcome of the Arab Summit, and if this initiative is adhered to, normalization with the Zionist entity will be criminalized until the end of the Zionist occupation and the establishment of the State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Ambassador Abu Aita also hailed the Algerian call, which he described as “courageous” during the last session of the United Nations General Assembly, for the request made by Palestine for the status of a full-fledged state in the United Nations. Accordingly, he called on Arab countries to adopt the same positions.

Other indicators of the success of the Algiers summit, which the authorities aspire to be exceptional and have important outcomes, and establish a new start for joint Arab action, are the responses of Arab presidents and kings who have expressed full readiness to engage in the path that Algeria informed them about.